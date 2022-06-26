×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Beauty’s Highest-paid CEOs

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Eye

Kenzo Takes Ansel Elgort, Jaden Smith Back to School

Drew Barrymore Plays With Statement Color in Magenta Valentino Caped Gown at Daytime Emmy Awards 2022

The daytime talk show host was nominated for two awards during the night's honors: Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Drew Barrymore at the 49th Annual
Camryn Grimes at the 49th Annual
Mishael Morgan at the 49th Annual
Kelsey Wang at the 49th Annual
Tamron Hall at the 49th Annual
View ALL 54 Photos

Drew Barrymore often gravitates toward saturated hues in her wardrobe, embracing bold colors to match her vibrant personality. To attend the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24, the 47-year-old didn’t waver in her style preference, enlisting the help of Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli to create a classic Hollywood caped gown in a wholly modern hue.

pink valentino cape dress, Drew Barrymore speaks onstage at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Drew Barrymore speaks onstage in Valentino at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Wearing a look styled by Emmy-winning costume designer and wardrobe stylist Lee Harris, Barrymore attended the Daytime Emmys in a floor-sweeping custom saturated magenta Valentino gown featuring a floor-length cape accent. Barrymore accessorized the unadorned gown with large turquoise jewelry pieces by Iradj Moini, including a chunky statement necklace, a sizable multi-stone wrap bangle, and cluster earrings. The star carried a matching magenta Valentino quilted bag with gold hardware, wearing 6-inch patent magenta Valentino platforms hidden under the gown’s flowing hem.

Related Galleries

pink valentino cape dress, Drew Barrymore speaks onstage at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Drew Barrymore speaks onstage in Valentino at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Flower Beauty cofounder wore her signature low-key glam, featuring blushed cheeks, a nude lip, and a dusting of shimmer shadow. The actress styled her long middle-parted hair in brushed-out waves, which she tucked behind her ears to show off her metal work and turquoise earrings.

The “Drew Barrymore Show” host was nominated for two awards during the night’s honors: Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

The Daytime Emmy Awards are an annual award show celebrating the best of American daytime television. The award show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, which are a class of Emmy Awards presented for daytime television production and technical achievement. Leading the 2022 television nominations were “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nods, followed closely by “General Hospital” with 17 nods. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View” each notched nine nods, the highest of any talk shows nominated. The Daytime Emmys aired on Friday, June 24.

See Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Hot Summer Bags

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Drew Barrymore Dons Bold Pink Valentino

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad