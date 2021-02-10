Drew Barrymore is taking on another role in the beauty industry.

The actress, who cofounded mass market beauty line Flower Beauty in 2012, is signing on as a celebrity creative director at Garnier. Barrymore serves as the face of the brand’s Whole Blends Sulfate-Free Remedy collection and helped create the campaign and TV commercial.

“I’ve been a fan of Garnier Whole Blends since trying the olive products last summer, so when they approached me with the idea to help them launch the new clean beauty Sulfate-Free Remedy collection, I was all in,” Barrymore said in a statement. “The products are amazing and good for your hair, but what’s even better is that the brand is doing so many good things to give back and help make the planet greener. They have a total end-to-end approach to sustainability, Greener Beauty, and work with NGOs such as the Bee Conservancy, protecting 10 million bees, and that’s really important to me.”

Barrymore was tapped for the role after she posted about using the Garnier Whole Blends Legendary Olive products during her #BeautyJunkieWeek on her Instagram, where she talked about the beauty products she was using.

As the face of the Sulfate-Free Remedy collection, Barrymore appears in the brand’s TV commercial dressed as a bee and raving about the hair products that are infused with honey to prevent breakage and nourish the hair. She shared the news on her Instagram Tuesday morning as well, posting stills from her first video, in which she talked about the Legendary Olive products.

“I’m so excited to announce my newest role as Queen Bee🐝 the Creative Director and Brand Ambassador of @GarnierUSA#WholeBlends #SulfateFree💛 I’ve been waiting to tell you all the big news and now I can finally share this BUZZ! I love using Whole Blends products on my hair and now I get the chance to be a part of the #GarnierFAM!!!”

In partnership with Maesa, Barrymore’s Flower Beauty has grown to be a strong player in the mass market beauty space, offering makeup, fragrance and makeup brushes. Her brand is carried in the U.S. at Ulta Beauty and Walmart. In 2019, Barrymore teamed with Walmart for Flower Home, a 220-item collection inspired by Barrymore’s own home and travels.

