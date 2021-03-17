Drew Barrymore hasn’t slowed down during the pandemic.

The actress and entrepreneur launched her daytime talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show” on CBS last September, was named creative director at Garnier in February and has continued to grow her successful beauty brand, Flower Beauty, which she launched over eight years ago. Now, Barrymore is introducing a new project to her portfolio: a kitchenware brand exclusive to Walmart.

Barrymore is teaming with Made by Gather, a kitchen appliance brand founded by chief executive officer Shae Hong, to create the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore line. The line launches at Walmart on Wednesday with its Sage Green collection, which includes appliances like an air fryer and toaster oven. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore will expand its offerings and colorways on March 29 at the retailer, offering products like coffee-makers, cookware and cooking utensils, among others. The line ranges in price from $39 to $129.

“Our kitchen appliances are out in eyesight at all times,” Barrymore said during a phone interview. “There is so much black and metal and it’s very masculine. I looked a lot to Apple and I wanted to make something timeless and beautiful.”

Barrymore and the Made by Gather team created this aesthetic by incorporating digital screens and using minimal buttons for the appliances. Barrymore took inspiration from European stoves and wanted to incorporate a color palette of soft greens, navy and neutrals.

“When I met Drew for the first time, we spent hours talking about her vision to bring beauty to every object in her home,” Hong said. “She came to meet me for lunch and brought moodboards and magazine tear-outs, paint chips and a list of ideas. We spent three hours talking about what we could create together and it was after that first meeting that I knew she was going to go all in.”

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore has been in the works for the last 18 months, but Barrymore said the pandemic didn’t impact her plans for the brand. She is launching with the items she initially set out to create and has plans to design a collection of mini appliances that work for smaller kitchens and apartments.

This isn’t the first time that Barrymore has created products in the homeware category. She also teamed with Walmart in 2019 to launch her Flower Home brand, which offers products such as furniture, bedding, rugs, wall decor and kitchenware.

“I’m really proud of the world of Beautiful,” she said. “My design aesthetic has really evolved over the last two years and I’m excited to execute that in our new line.”

Also under the Flower umbrella, Barrymore’s Flower Beauty is continuing to grow in the mass market category. The brand is carried at major retailers like Walmart, CVS and Ulta Beauty and Barrymore has plans to expand the line into other distributors. Part of Flower Beauty success can be attributed to Barrymore’s own love of beauty, which she shares regularly with her Instagram followers through her #BeautyJunkieWeek videos.

“I don’t need to always tout Flower products,” she said about the videos. “I support every brand because I just want to talk about the best things I’m finding out there. I love to curate and show the things that are boosting my life and that I’m really loving. When it comes to beauty and skin care, I am the biggest student. I study everything.”

Barrymore also shares her love of beauty through her new talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” that debuted last September on CBS. The talk show had been in the works prior to the pandemic, but Barrymore wanted the show to serve as a respite for viewers who were struggling this last year.

“I think people deserve not only an option of another show, but to get optimism out of it and a beautiful destination because we’re all stuck in our homes right now,” she said. “We all saw our vision through regardless [of the pandemic] and it had a lot of challenges, but then you get to create an hour of television a day and it’s the best job ever. I fear I’m going to get fired every day because I love it so much.”

Despite such a busy schedule, Barrymore manages to stay inspired and motivated through her various projects.

“My inspiration never runs dry,” she said. “I’m going to have on my tombstone like ‘death by inspo.’ I’m never not inspired. I take breaks and I recharge my battery so I can keep going, but I feel like I’m unstoppable. If I didn’t have all of these places to put my [inspiration] into, I’d be in a straightjacket.”

