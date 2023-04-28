×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: April 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Guillaume Jesel to Lead Tom Ford, Peter Hawkings Named Creative Director

Business

The Mugler Fashion House Has a New Managing Director

Business

Under New Rules, Brand Scandals Could Impact Kering Chief’s Paycheck

Driving Loafers on the Menu at Tod’s Lunch Hosted by Elizabeth Stewart

The stylist invited pals for Champagne and shopping at the Beverly Hills flagship.

Brian Wolk, Irena Medavoy, Elizabeth Stewart and Elaine Irwin Penske.
The scene at the Tod's & Elizabeth Stewart Lunch.
Marcus Mam
Michèle Ouellet Benson and Lisa Lang
The scene at the Tod's & Elizabeth Stewart Lunch.
View ALL 28 Photos

Tod’s was one of the first luxury brands on Rodeo Drive to build a rooftop VIP terrace, and it put it to good use Thursday afternoon.

The Italian brand tapped stylist Elizabeth Stewart to host a lunch, and she invited an eclectic group of friends, including Wolk Morais designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais; Katherine Ross Govan and sister Jane Ross; Elaine Irwin Penske; Janice Min; Irena Medavoy; George Kotsiopoulos; Elizabeth Wiatt; Lisa Ling, and Marlien Rentmeester.

The event started with a Champagne-fueled shopping frenzy for Tod’s classic driving loafers, with many guests donning new pairs and leaving the shoes they came in behind to be boxed up. The brand’s squishy Gommini leather ballet flats were also on the menu. Everyone was having so much fun trying on shoes it was difficult to prod the bunch upstairs for lunch.

Related Galleries

On the roof, there was a toast to Stewart, image maker for Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Olsen and others, who squeezed in her hosting duties between Met Gala fittings.

A longtime friend of the brand, Stewart was looking very “Annie Hall” in a beige blazer, white vest and Tod’s T Timeless fisherman sandals. She had just come off an all-nighter photo shoot, styling the Wolk Morais designers’ next collection, which will be presented in June.

Govan was also wearing a pantsuit, custom made for her by the Los Angeles designers, who have made lots of fans in Hollywood with their tailoring.

Between the salad course and the main, the chit-chat veered to summer vacations, which most have yet to plan. Why? Between so many upcoming events and runway shows in L.A., there just isn’t time yet.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad