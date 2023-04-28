Driving Loafers on the Menu at Tod’s Lunch Hosted by Elizabeth Stewart

Tod’s was one of the first luxury brands on Rodeo Drive to build a rooftop VIP terrace, and it put it to good use Thursday afternoon.

The Italian brand tapped stylist Elizabeth Stewart to host a lunch, and she invited an eclectic group of friends, including Wolk Morais designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais; Katherine Ross Govan and sister Jane Ross; Elaine Irwin Penske; Janice Min; Irena Medavoy; George Kotsiopoulos; Elizabeth Wiatt; Lisa Ling, and Marlien Rentmeester.

The event started with a Champagne-fueled shopping frenzy for Tod’s classic driving loafers, with many guests donning new pairs and leaving the shoes they came in behind to be boxed up. The brand’s squishy Gommini leather ballet flats were also on the menu. Everyone was having so much fun trying on shoes it was difficult to prod the bunch upstairs for lunch.

On the roof, there was a toast to Stewart, image maker for Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Olsen and others, who squeezed in her hosting duties between Met Gala fittings.

A longtime friend of the brand, Stewart was looking very “Annie Hall” in a beige blazer, white vest and Tod’s T Timeless fisherman sandals. She had just come off an all-nighter photo shoot, styling the Wolk Morais designers’ next collection, which will be presented in June.

Govan was also wearing a pantsuit, custom made for her by the Los Angeles designers, who have made lots of fans in Hollywood with their tailoring.

Between the salad course and the main, the chit-chat veered to summer vacations, which most have yet to plan. Why? Between so many upcoming events and runway shows in L.A., there just isn’t time yet.