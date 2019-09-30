Dryrobe has made its Stateside debut by popular demand.

Starting this month, the cap-like gown, with its waterproof exterior and fuzzy lining, is available in the U.S.

While the oversize robe-like jacket was originally intended to keep athletes warm while changing outdoors — (Longtime surfer Gideon Bright came up with the idea after realizing that it was uncomfortable, not to mention cold, when changing out of his wetsuit on the beach.) — these days the likes of Rob Lowe, Harry Melling, “Game of Thrones” stars and films crews around the globe have been spotted in the frock. So have athletes like Jonny Brownlee and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

“There wasn’t a lot of options to use before Dryrobe,” Bright told WWD. “It seems crazy. But you’d use a towel to change. That was a barrier for kids, for anyone really, trying to enjoy what they’re doing.”

The polyester fleece lining, multiple pockets (both inside and out) and even a waterproof cellphone pouch made the garments ideal for sports and bad weather alike. They’re also easy to slip on over other layers in a rush.

That could explain why dog walkers and urbanites in cold-weather cities have been spotted donning them. People are even dressing their dogs in makeshift mini-versions. Bright said shoppers have been asking for dog versions of the jacket. (They’re coming next year.) For now, there’s room enough in the oversized garment for consumers to snuggle with their furry friends.

So far this year, the company sold about 40,000 units — up from one a week in 2010, the first year. In addition to consumer sales, Dryrobe has teamed with brands like Red Bull, GoPro and Spartan for various partnerships and branded products.

And as demand continues to grow, so has the company, which has 15 people, sells direct-to-consumer on its web site in the U.K. and the U.S., as well as Amazon, and snagged its first investor in 2016. The U.S. expansion includes North American inventory.

Back in England, Dryrobe’s office is down in Devon, more than three hours from London, but only five minutes from the beach.

“Whenever we have people come to the office we take them there,” Bright said.

Dryrobes are available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes XS to XL and retail between $120 and $150.

