Dsquared2 Steps into Environmental-Friendly Zone with Capsule Collection

TWINNING FOR THE PLANET: Dean and Dan Caten are making a move to contribute to a more responsible fashion industry.

The Dsquared2 creative directors will launch a capsule collection developed with a focus on its environmental impact.

Dubbed “One Life One Planet,” the range is to bow in April and will include apparel separates and accessories crafted with certified organic cotton as well as recycled materials.

“We started with the creative process, looking at fabrics which reduce, for certain aspects, their environmental impact and at innovative ways to process and finish products,” Dan Caten said.

In particular, materials deployed in the collection include GOTS-certified organic cotton for T-shirts and sweatshirts, GRS-certified recycled nylon for bomber jackets, as well as jersey blending organic and recycled cotton. The denim fabrics in the line are made from an innovative stretch yarn spun with more than 50 percent of recycled content.

The accessories will encompass sneakers, espadrilles, bucket bags and totes as well as belts, baseball caps and bandanas.

Design-wise, all items carry the name of the project and the brand’s logo. The capsule will also include a section featuring a smiley face and Dsquared2’s signature maple leaf motif.

The Dsquared2 One Life One Planet smiley capsule collection Courtesy of Dsquared2

Offered in summery shades of pastel pink, green, sky blue and red, the smiley section will include sweatshirts, T-shirts, joggers and shorts for both men and women also crafted in recycled and organic cotton.

Priced between 170 euros and 950 euros, the “One Life One Planet” range will be available in all Dsquared2 brick-and-mortar stores as well as e-commerce, in addition to select retailers globally.

The project adds to the “Black on Black” capsule collection codesigned by the Catens with A.C. Milan soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović, which was teased last month and will bow in August.