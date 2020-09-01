PORTUGAL BOUND: Despite the uncertain and testing times for the retail business, Dsquared2 is entering the Portuguese market directly by opening its first store in Lisbon.

Located in the shopping street Avenida da Liberdade, the 2,583-square-foot space features six expansive windows and carries the brand’s women’s wear and men’s wear lines, including a capsule collection of cocktail and evening gowns and the Classic line of tailored suits and tuxedos. Accessories, beachwear and underwear are also offered at the store.

Inside, each area of the space differs by color and fabrics, as the interior concept juxtaposes materials such as marble and cement, and it features lacquered wood and brass elements contrasting with green tiles and plaster ranging from intense burgundy to dove gray.

The new space adds to the label’s global network of stores, currently counting 89 units. As reported, earlier this year the brand shut its flagship on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive, opened in 2015 when Dsquared2 made its first push into American retail.

Although designers and brand founders Dean and Dan Caten are Canadian and went to school in New York, they’ve long worked out of Milan and have most of their retail presence in Europe.

This year the brand is turning 25 and, to mark the occasion, the Caten twins kicked off 2020 by hosting a big show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January. The show included the screening of a video showing the milestones of the designers’ career in fashion and a live performance by Sister Sledge, who sang their iconic hit “We Are Family.”