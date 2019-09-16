GETTING FIZZY: Canadian-Italian luxury brand Dsquared2 has teamed with soft drink giant Pepsi on a limited-edition capsule collection reaching stores in the spring.

The capsule, called #D2XPepsi, features 42 men’s and women’s fashion items, spanning from sweatshirts and T-shirts to denim staples and accessories, such as backpacks, sneakers and caps, where Dsquared2 creative directors Dean and Dan Caten combined the Pepsi blue logo with some of the the fashion brand’s most iconic motifs, such as the signature maple leaf.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Dsquared2 and the talented designer duo of Dean and Dan on this collaboration,” said PepsiCo chief design officer Mauro Porcini. “The D2XPepsi collection is an outstanding example of PepsiCo.’s ongoing commitment to design and the fashion community, and we’re excited for consumers to see the results of this creative union come to life this spring.”

The styles, worked in a bold color palette and injected with Dsquared2 cool sport-urban vibe also sports iconic Pepsi advertising campaign from the Eighties and the Nineties.

“The iconography of Pepsi has always been centered around great energy and celebrating life,” said Dean Caten. “We used this vibe and spirit as the foundation for the D2XPepsi collaboration. We used the iconic Pepsi ads from the Eighties and the Nineties as our inspiration for our streetwear collection and created a 2020 version of it through our lens,” added Dan Caten. The #D2XPepsi capsule will be available at Dsquared2 stores, as well as select international department stores and retailers.

Most recently, the Caten brothers collaborated with October’s Very Own, the lifestyle brand founded by Canadian musician Drake with entrepreneur Oliver El-Khatib and longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib, on a men’s collection and previously developed a limited-edition lineup with fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.