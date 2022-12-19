×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Goes Big With Yayoi Kusama Collaboration

Fashion

Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela Return to Paris Men’s Provisional Schedule

Business

Cefinn Raises Fresh Cash as Demand for Dresses, Knitwear Fuels Double-digit Sales Growth

Dsquared2 Switches Back to Coed Format for Fall 2023

After holding four separated runway shows in 2022, the brand will return to one coed display in January.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: Dean and Dan Caten (C) and models are seen backstage at the Dsquared2 S/S 2023 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Dsquared2)
Dean and Dan Caten and models backstage at the Dsquared2 spring 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in September. Getty Images for Dsquared2

MILAN — Dsquared2 is switching back to the coed format it first embraced in 2016.

The brand’s upcoming runway show capping off the first day of Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 13 will be a coed display of the Dsquared2 men’s and women’s fall 2023 collections.

“We’re ready to go back to the coed approach, something that comes naturally to us, because we always design the Dsquared2 man with the Dsquared2 woman in mind and vice versa,” said Dean Caten. “Dsquared2 man and woman collections often share common creative inspiration,” echoed Dan Caten.

Related Galleries

The label helmed by the twin creatives had recently uncoupled its collections, hosting four runway shows in 2022 for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 men’s and women’s lineups.

That move was described by the creative directors as a testament to the dynamic menswear market, at a time when other luxury labels were following the same route, as reported. “We wanted to give the same spotlight for both of our collections; they carry the same importance in our brand story and deserve to be treated equally,” Dean Caten explained at the time.

Dsquared2 was among the early adopters of the coed format in 2016, spurring a show-coupling wave that has largely stuck until recently.

The Catens had originally picked the men’s season to present their coed collections and their current return makes no exception, flanking other brands on the Milan scene presenting both lineups in January and June, including 1017 Alyx 9SM, Jordaluca and Federico Cina.

Other brands, including JW Anderson, are using the catwalk to unveil the main men’s collection alongside the women’s pre-fall range, often sharing the same creative theme.

Backstage at the Dsquared2 Men’s spring 2023 collection in June. Jaime Lopez Cano

As reported, with 72 events, including 21 runway shows and 31 presentations, the upcoming Milan Fashion Week running Jan. 13 to 17 will kick off with the first Gucci standalone menswear show in three years and the first after former creative director Alessandro Michele suddenly parted ways with the luxury brand in November.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dsquared2 Returns to Coed Format in January 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad