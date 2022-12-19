Dsquared2 Switches Back to Coed Format for Fall 2023

MILAN — Dsquared2 is switching back to the coed format it first embraced in 2016.

The brand’s upcoming runway show capping off the first day of Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 13 will be a coed display of the Dsquared2 men’s and women’s fall 2023 collections.

“We’re ready to go back to the coed approach, something that comes naturally to us, because we always design the Dsquared2 man with the Dsquared2 woman in mind and vice versa,” said Dean Caten. “Dsquared2 man and woman collections often share common creative inspiration,” echoed Dan Caten.

The label helmed by the twin creatives had recently uncoupled its collections, hosting four runway shows in 2022 for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 men’s and women’s lineups.

That move was described by the creative directors as a testament to the dynamic menswear market, at a time when other luxury labels were following the same route, as reported. “We wanted to give the same spotlight for both of our collections; they carry the same importance in our brand story and deserve to be treated equally,” Dean Caten explained at the time.

Dsquared2 was among the early adopters of the coed format in 2016, spurring a show-coupling wave that has largely stuck until recently.

The Catens had originally picked the men’s season to present their coed collections and their current return makes no exception, flanking other brands on the Milan scene presenting both lineups in January and June, including 1017 Alyx 9SM, Jordaluca and Federico Cina.

Other brands, including JW Anderson, are using the catwalk to unveil the main men’s collection alongside the women’s pre-fall range, often sharing the same creative theme.

Backstage at the Dsquared2 Men’s spring 2023 collection in June. Jaime Lopez Cano

As reported, with 72 events, including 21 runway shows and 31 presentations, the upcoming Milan Fashion Week running Jan. 13 to 17 will kick off with the first Gucci standalone menswear show in three years and the first after former creative director Alessandro Michele suddenly parted ways with the luxury brand in November.