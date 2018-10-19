TIM-BER!: “We’re not killing trees anymore,” said Dean Caten of Dsquared2 at the exclusive launch of the brand’s revamped Wood fragrance, which no longer has wooden packaging.

The men’s and women’s fragrances — brown for the boys and pink for the girls — now takes the shape of a hefty beer bottle.

The 30-ml. bottle sells for 44 pounds and the 100-ml. bottle sells for 75 pounds. The fragrance launches at Harvey Nichols on Monday and the Caten brothers expressed the importance of launching exclusively with the department store.

“It’s important to give an exclusive to somebody because it makes it more important as opposed to coming out everywhere. It’s more intimate this way,” said Dean.

In May, Dsquared2 inked a licensing agreement with Euroitalia for the production and distribution of the brand’s fragrances, and Wood is the first perfume to be relaunched under this new partnership.

The men’s fragrance has been reworked while the women’s is a completely new scent created by perfumer Marie Salamagne. Both incorporate similar base notes such as white wood and ambrox.

“We’ve scrapped all of our other perfumes and since Wood was our first fragrance and our bestseller, we’re relaunching with this,” said Dan.

While the fragrance has been divided into men’s and women’s, the Caten brothers encourage their consumers to wear either scent, regardless of gender.

“We would love to do a unisex perfume, but it’s so complicated for everyone else. Stores have a difficult time figuring out which shelf they should put it on since there’s no unisex section, and we have to think about other markets as well that aren’t such forward-thinkers,” said Dan.