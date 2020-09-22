COOL DOGS: Get ready to make your dogs the hippest pooch on the block — courtesy of Dsquared2.

The brand has teamed with Poldo Dog Couture, an Italy-based brand that specializes in dog apparel, for a dedicated capsule collection.

“The project came about because we know the two guys from Poldo Dog Couture and they’re really great and it was just kind of an idea of doing Dsquared2 for dogs,” said Dan Caten at the launch event held at hip shopping destination Raw&Co, in central Milan Tuesday during Milan Fashion Week.

“I mean, a lot of people in our company have dogs, we love dogs, it’s kind of an animal thing, it’s kind of an extra added thing to enlarge the brand,” he noted.

Hildegard, Dean’s dog and the company’s mascot, is a three-year-old French bulldog, which the twins described as everybody’s dog in the office.

The capsule collection is everything one would expect from the Canadian creative duo — think padded lumberjack vests in red and black plaid combined with denim and a woolen collar or cute knitted sweaters, the size of a chihuahua, embellished with the maple leaf motif, a brand signature, while the same shape peppered a Weimaraner-proof leash crafted from high-end leather.

“It was easy, you know, some denim, some patches…for a daddy and dog to look alike,” said Dean Caten about the process of translating the brand’s aesthetic into the new collection.

The collection will be available at the brand’s flagships and e-commerce, as well as at select retailers starting from late September.

The launch event also marked the unveiling of a new venture for Poldo Dog Couture, which in partnership with dog training center Argento Vivo has established the Poldo Rescue association, aimed at supporting and safeguarding dogs in Milan.

A range of portrait-like images lensed by renowned photographer Giampaolo Sgura accompanies the launch of the capsule collection.