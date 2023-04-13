×
 
A Look at Dsquared2’s Collaboration With The Smurfs

Pop culture nostalgia, the blue cartoon characters and maple leaves are the key ingredients of the men’s and women’s capsule collection.

Dsquared2 and The Smurfs have joined forces on a capsule collection.
Dsquared2 and The Smurfs have joined forces on a capsule collection. Courtesy of Dsquared2

MILAN — A hint of pop culture nostalgia marks Dsquared2’s latest collaboration.

On Wednesday, the fashion brand dropped a capsule collection developed with The Smurfs and made under DSquared2’s environmentally friendly “One Life One Planet” line introduced last year.

First drawn in the ’50s, the blue cartoon characters pop up next to the brand’s recurrent red maple leaf motif on an expansive collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, including printed T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, denim jackets and pants, sneakers, backpacks and even aluminum water bottles.

A men's windbreaker included in the Dsquared2 and The Smurfs collaboration.
A men’s windbreaker included in the Dsquared2 and The Smurfs collaboration. Courtesy of Dsquared2

Highlights include bomber jackets with fleece details featuring patches of Vanity Smurf with a maple leaf on his white hat and windbreakers in tech nylon splashed with an allover print depicting all characters. The denim offering includes boxy jean jackets, button-down shirts, jeans with a ripped wash and wide-leg shorts, all embellished with Smurfs patches on the front or on back pockets.

Accessories range from baseball caps and bucket hats in cotton or nylon to high- and low-top sneakers. A necklace featuring Grumpy Smurf on a chain is also featured in the line.

With an entry price of 95 euros for the aluminum water bottle, the capsule collection is available at all Dsquared2 stores, its website and in selected retailers worldwide.

A women's denim jacket included in the Dsquared2 and The Smurfs collaboration.
A women’s denim jacket included in the Dsquared2 and The Smurfs collaboration. Courtesy of Dsquared2

Other collaborations introduced recently by the brand’s creative directors Dean and Dan Caten include tie-ups with Honda and Bob Marley Foundation, in addition to the “Black on Black” capsule collection codesigned with A.C. Milan soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović, to name a few.

