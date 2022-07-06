×
Dua Lipa Walks Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in One-shoulder Yellow Minidress for Fall 2022 Show

The singer made her runway debut with Versace at Milan Fashion Week last fall.

Dua Lipa for Balenciaga Couture
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022
Dua Lipa has hit the runway once more, this time with Balenciaga.

On Wednesday, the singer was one of the many A-list celebrities tapped to walk in Demna Gvasalia’s second couture show for the luxury fashion house in Paris. Lipa wore a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train on one side. Her hair was up in a bun and she wore black tights and long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders.

Other familiar faces that walked the runway include Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

The Balenciaga couture runway was just as star-studded as its front row, which saw guests including Kris Jenner and her granddaughter North West, Alexa Demie, Offset and more.

Lipa made her runway debut last fall walking for Versace during Milan Fashion Week, opening and closing the spring 2022 show in two different outfits.

At that show, the first look was a black blazer dress with a cutout design, featuring safety pins in different colors along the right side of the skirt. The second was a hot pink glittering two-piece set with a cropped tank top and midi skirt with a high-thigh slit. Her hair was styled straight with long extensions and her eye makeup was blue and green topped with a nude lip.

Lipa walked out again to join Donatella Versace, the label’s artistic director, for her final bow at the end, cementing herself as one of the brand’s muses.

 

PHOTOS: Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022

Dua Lipa Makes Runway Debut With Versace During Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and More Walk Balenciaga Couture Show

Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

