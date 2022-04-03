Dua Lipa Channels ‘90s Donatella Versace in Iconic Bondage Dress at the 2022 Grammys

Dua Lipa is continuing her streak of bold, fashion-forward red carpet outfits at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The singer walked the red carpet in a vintage black, leather dress by Versace, which was the iconic bondage dress from the label’s 1992 fall ready-to-wear collection. Iterations of the outfit have been worn by Donatella Versace and Cindy Crawford in the ‘90s, as well as Kaia Gerber.

Lipa also styled her hair, which she seemingly dyed light blonde from her usual raven black, straight, channeling her inner Donatella. She was styled by Lorenzo Posocco.

Dua Lipa at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Brian Friedman for Variety

The singer, who was nominated for six Grammys at last year’s ceremony for her album “Future Nostalgia,” has been tapped to be one of the many artists presenting at the show. She ended up taking home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

In the last year, Lipa and Versace, the label’s artistic director, have worked closely together. During the 2021 Grammy Awards, the singer wore three different custom outfits by Atelier Versace.

During Milan Fashion Week in September, the singer made her runway debut walking for the label’s spring 2022 collection, wearing two outfits. The first was a black blazer dress with a cutout design, featuring safety pins in different colors along the right side of the skirt. The second was a hot pink glittering two-piece set with a cropped tank top and midi skirt with a high thigh slit.

At the end of the show Lipa walked out to join Versace for her final bow at the end, cementing herself as one the brand’s muses.

READ MORE HERE:

Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Dua Lipa Makes Runway Debut With Versace During Milan Fashion Week

Design Theory: How Ian Charms Became One of Dua Lipa’s Favorite Jewelry Brands