Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour has begun and it’s looking like the singer will not disappoint in terms of fashion.

During the tour’s opening night on Thursday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the British singer naturally had multiple outfit changes, wearing the likes of Balenciaga and Mugler.

For one act of the concert, she wore a custom look by Balenciaga, featuring a lingerie bodysuit with fluo yellow lace and was paired with long matching stretch gloves. The look was inspired by the label’s summer 2022 red carpet collection.

Dua Lipa performs onstage during the “Future Nostalgia” tour at FTX Arena on Feb. 9 in Miami. Getty Images

Her dancers also wore matching royal blue looks by the design house, with some sporting the long-sleeve, spandex bodysuits while others wore tracksuit jackets and pants made from cotton terry jersey.

Later in the night, Lipa changed into a custom shimmering, black catsuit by Mugler that featured a beige mesh cutout designs throughout. Like the previous act, her dancers also wore custom bodysuits by the French fashion house, some similar to the singer’s while others wore a cut-out black top with matching trousers.

Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader posted a clip of Lipa and her dancers performing on stage in the head-turning looks.

“@dualipa in @muglerofficial couture!!! Opening night of The Future Nostalgia Tour, Miami,” he wrote, giving a shoutout to her longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco. “Thank you to my amazing team for all of your magical work to make this possible.”

The last custom outfit she wore was a lingerie-forward ensemble by Marine Serre, featuring a pink lace bra under a black skin-tight jacket paired with matching black high-waisted underwear over pink tights emblazoned with the brand’s signature crescent moon motif.

The “Future Nostalgia” tour was originally planned to take place in 2020, from April to June. However, due to the pandemic, the tour was postponed several times. Lipa kicks off her tour in North America from February to March before heading to Europe, Latin America and Oceania to conclude her tour in Perth, Australia, in November.

