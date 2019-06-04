FRAGRANCE FACE: Dua Lipa has been named the ambassador of YSL Beauté’s upcoming women’s fragrance.

“I connect so much with the campaign because of its fearlessness,” the songstress said in a statement. “I stand for the importance of being confident, strong and powerful, and of not compromising on who you are, what you do and what you believe in, of always being proud of the things you do, and I feel that goes down very well with the same philosophy behind Yves Saint Laurent’s new fragrance.”

“The voice of her generation, Dua Lipa embodies the values of independence and freedom, which have always been part of Yves Saint Laurent’s DNA,” said Stephan Bezy, international general manager of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté at L’Oréal.

London-born Lipa broke onto the scene with her eponymous first album in 2017 and now is the most streamed female artist worldwide.

Lipa was nominated for five categories at the 2018 Brit Awards. With more than a billion views on YouTube for the video of her single “New Rules,” she became the youngest female artist to reach this milestone.

She has won two Grammy awards and three Brit awards, and on Instagram has amassed 30.3 million followers.

Lipa has made a splash in fashion, too, having been snapped by photographers such as Nadine Ijewere for the cover of British Vogue and Carin Backoff for Elle U.S.’s cover.