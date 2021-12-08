×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Celebrates Craftsmanship Hub With Pharrell Williams, Sofia Coppola

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

Sustainability

Is ‘Vegan’ Leather Worse for the Environment Than Real Leather?

Dua Lipa, Puma Team on First Collection

Called “Flutur,” the collection will include '90s-inspired apparel and footwear options.

Dua Lipa and Puma Team on
Styles from the "Flutur" collection Courtesy

Dua Lipa and Puma are taking their partnership a step forward with their first collaboration.

After being tapped last fall as a brand ambassador, the Grammy-winning musician and Puma are releasing a capsule collection called “Flutur,” which is the Albanian word for butterfly. The ’90s-inspired collection will include four pieces across apparel and footwear styles and features a new logo blending Puma’s logo with a butterfly.

“For me, butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures,” Lipa said in a statement. “They represent so much, like transformation, hope and metamorphosis. Over the past year, the butterfly has become especially symbolic and meaningful to me.”

The collection includes black-and-white baby Ts, a black hoodie and the Mayze sneaker, which is designed in a triple black leather and includes a stacked midsole and zigzag stitching on the formstrip.

Related Galleries

Dua Lipa and Puma Team on First Collection
Styles from the “Flutur” collection. Courtesy

The pieces are a teaser of the full capsule collection that Lipa and Puma are planning on releasing next year.

“It was important for Dua to release staple pieces that would complement any wardrobe,” said Maria Jose Valdes, general manager of Puma’s Sportstyle Business Unit, in a statement. “She knew what she wanted and brought those ideas to the table. This capsule is just a tease to what’s to come next year, we’ve been working around the clock with Dua to bring to life all of her ideas. It has been a pleasure to work with her, she truly is a style icon.”

Lipa was tapped as the face of Puma’s women’s business in November 2020, fronting the brand’s “She Moves Us” campaign that encourages women to connect through sport and culture.

The Puma x Dua Lipa “Flutur” collection will be released on Dec. 18 on Puma’s website and in stores. The collection ranges in price from $30 to $110.

READ MORE HERE: 

Halston Releases First Fine Jewelry Collection With Aurate 

How George Trochopoulos’ Stripe Motif Became a Go-to Celebrity Style 

Kurt Geiger and Crocs Team on Limited-edition Collection 

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dua Lipa x Puma Fashion Collection:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad