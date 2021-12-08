Dua Lipa, Puma Team on First Collection

Dua Lipa and Puma are taking their partnership a step forward with their first collaboration.

After being tapped last fall as a brand ambassador, the Grammy-winning musician and Puma are releasing a capsule collection called “Flutur,” which is the Albanian word for butterfly. The ’90s-inspired collection will include four pieces across apparel and footwear styles and features a new logo blending Puma’s logo with a butterfly.

“For me, butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures,” Lipa said in a statement. “They represent so much, like transformation, hope and metamorphosis. Over the past year, the butterfly has become especially symbolic and meaningful to me.”

The collection includes black-and-white baby Ts, a black hoodie and the Mayze sneaker, which is designed in a triple black leather and includes a stacked midsole and zigzag stitching on the formstrip.

Styles from the “Flutur” collection. Courtesy

The pieces are a teaser of the full capsule collection that Lipa and Puma are planning on releasing next year.

“It was important for Dua to release staple pieces that would complement any wardrobe,” said Maria Jose Valdes, general manager of Puma’s Sportstyle Business Unit, in a statement. “She knew what she wanted and brought those ideas to the table. This capsule is just a tease to what’s to come next year, we’ve been working around the clock with Dua to bring to life all of her ideas. It has been a pleasure to work with her, she truly is a style icon.”

Lipa was tapped as the face of Puma’s women’s business in November 2020, fronting the brand’s “She Moves Us” campaign that encourages women to connect through sport and culture.

The Puma x Dua Lipa “Flutur” collection will be released on Dec. 18 on Puma’s website and in stores. The collection ranges in price from $30 to $110.

