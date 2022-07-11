×
Dua Lipa Brings Old School Rave Charm to Second Drop With Puma

With more than 30 pieces and prices ranging from 50 to 150 euros, the drop will be open for preorder online from Monday.

Dua Lipa x Puma second drop
Looks from Dua Lipa x Puma's second drop. Courtesy

Dua Lipa and Puma are taking their partnership a step forward in their ongoing Flutur collaboration with a second drop inspired by old school raves.

This unisex collection comes with dance floor-friendly pieces in vivid shades, with holographic details, retro sportswear silhouettes and tracksuit-inspired cuts. The collaboration’s butterfly motif is front and center.

“The butterfly represents transition, metamorphosis and new beginnings,” said the popular English Albanian singer.

“I felt like in the beginning, when I first started working on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning for me. Now, going into the second drop, that meaning has just solidified itself and become even more important in my life. It feels like everything progressed and manifested itself in that way,” she added.

Lipa said she was “inspired by rave culture and old-school rave posters,” and that her favorite piece in the drop is an orange top with finger holes at the end of the sleeves.

“I’m wearing this actually on tour, and it’s the most comfortable little thing. It just feels like a second skin, and I really love that about it,” she added.

Dua Lipa x Puma second drop
Looks from Dua Lipa x Puma’s second drop. Courtesy

The footwear offerings include models like the Cell Dome King, and three variations on the Mayze silhouette including the Mayze, Mayze Boot and MayzeMetallic. For the second drop, Lipa worked closely alongside designer and songwriter Billy Walsh to fully realize the collection.

The new drop, with more than 30 pieces and prices ranging from 50 euros to 150 euros, will be open for preorder online from Monday and be available from Thursday on the brand’s website and select retailers worldwide.

