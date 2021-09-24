×
Dua Lipa Makes Runway Debut With Versace During Milan Fashion Week

The British singer walked the runway twice for the iconic Italian fashion house.

Dua Lipa, left, and Donatella Versace
Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace acknowledge applause at the conclusion of the Versace spring 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week. AP

Make way for Dua Lipa.

The singer opened and closed the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week, strutting in two different outfits. The show also featured a number of Lipa’s hit songs, including “Physical,” which played both times she walked down the runway.

The first look was a black blazer dress with a cutout design, featuring safety pins in different colors along the right side of the skirt. The second was a hot pink glittering two-piece set with a cropped tank top and midi skirt with a high thigh slit. Her hair was styled straight with long extensions and her eye makeup was blue and green topped with a nude lip.

Lipa walked out again to join Donatella Versace, the label’s artistic director, for her final bow at the end, cementing herself as one the brand’s muses.

This marked Lipa’s first time walking in a fashion show. She joined a slew of other big names who also walked in the show, including Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Naomi Campbell.

Versace and Lipa have collaborated on numerous occasions, with the British singer fronting the label’s fall 2021 campaign. Versace first met Lipa at the Versus show in London in 2017 and the singer has subsequently worn the brand on several pivotal occasions. Lipa joins other global celebrities who have forged a longstanding friendship with Versace, from Elton John to Madonna.

Most notably, Lipa wore three outfits designed by Versace at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where her most recent album “Future Nostalgia” earned six nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Lipa walked away with the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

ad