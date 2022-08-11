×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: August 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brooklyn’s Crown Jewel or Soulless Mall? The Luxury Commodification of Williamsburg

Business

Farfetch Teams Up With Salvatore Ferragamo

Accessories

Katy Perry Shares Her Experience Buying Back Her Footwear Brand

Dua Lipa Hits High Notes in Alaïa Crocodile-print Bodysuit for Sziget Festival Performance

The Grammy-winning singer was part of a star-studded lineup for the festival, held in Budapest, Hungary.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 10: Dua
Dua Lipa performs on the main stage on day one of Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island in Budapest. WireImage

Dua Lipa went for high-end design for her latest performance.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer performed at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. For the appearance, she wore a gray, patterned high-neck sleeveless bodysuit by Alaïa from the label’s spring 2023 collection. She paired the look with black tights, black booties by Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Eera.

She was styled by Lorenzo Posocco, who has styled Lipa for her “Future Nostalgia” tour, awards shows and events. He also works with the likes of Vittoria Ceretti and Elodie.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 10: Dua Lipa performs on the main stage on day one of Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island on August 10, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Dua Lipa performs on the main stage on day one of Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island in Budapest, Hungary. WireImage

The singer was part of a star-studded lineup for the festival, which takes place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15. Other artists slated to take the stage include Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Kings of Leon, Tame Impala and Rüfüs Du Sol, among others.

During her performance, Lipa sang her hit songs such as “Physical,” “Cold Heart,” “Be the One,” “Levitating” and more.

Earlier this year, Lipa embarked on her anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour, traveling all over the world to perform.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Dua Lipa performs onstage during the Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour at FTX Arena on February 09, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa performs onstage during the “Future Nostalgia” tour at FTX Arena on Feb. 9 in Miami. Getty Images

For the shows, she’s worn different and custom creations by brands such as Mugler, Balenciaga and Marine Serre, among others.

The “Future Nostalgia” tour was originally planned to take place in 2020, from April to June. However, due to the pandemic, the tour was postponed several times. Lipa kicked off her tour in North America from February to March before heading to Europe, Latin America and Oceania to conclude her tour in Perth, Australia, in November.

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Hot Summer Bags

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Dua Lipa Levitates in Alaïa Crocodile-print

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad