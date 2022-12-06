Dua Lipa Plays With Proportions and Pinstripes in The Attico Oversize Suit at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch 2022

Dua Lipa arrived at Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday in Los Angeles in a businesswear-themed look. For the brunch, in which she was the publication’s cover honoree, Lipa embraced the oversized suit trend, wearing a pinstriped look from The Attico’s 2023 resort collection.

Dua Lipa at Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

For accessories, the singer donned Rainbow K jewelry, including a series of earrings, midi rings and a large gold cuban link necklace. To coordinate her look, she wore a pair of shiny black round-toe platform shoes.

To complete her outfit, Lipa wore a pair of square-shaped black sunglasses. Lipa worked with longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco, who in the past has outfitted model Vittoria Ceretti and artist Elodie.

Her hair was styled into a middle part, with her loose waves framing her face.

Lipa received the 2022 dual Hitmakers of the Year award for the commercial chart success of her single with Elton John, “Cold Heart — PNAU Remix.”

Selena Gomez was honored with Film Song of the Year and Lizzo received the honor for Record of the Year with her single “About Damn Time.”

It has been a busy year for Lipa. Last week at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, she and Puma collaborator Billy Walsh received the first Collection of the Year Award. Lipa and Puma first collaborated in 2021 on a collection titled “Flutur” and dropped their second collection in July of this year. In September, it was announced that Lipa is an investor in hair care brand Dizziak, which was founded in 2018 by Loretta De Feo.

Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch honors the leading professionals in the music industry behind the year’s 25 most-consumed songs.