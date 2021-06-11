HOP TO IT: As the G7 got under way in Cornwall this morning with world leaders posing for the official “family photo” before meeting for weightier matters, the Duchess of Cambridge and first lady Jill Biden were visiting a classroom at the Connor Downs Academy and a roundtable discussion about early education.

China, vaccine distribution, threats to democracy, global tax plans and Russia are among the issues that will be on the table with the G7 leaders, and today’s outing between the duchess and the first lady hints at another – girls’ education. A lifelong educator, who continues to teach, Jill Biden often talks up the importance of education during her public appearances.

This marks the first time the two women have met in person, according to Biden’s office in the East Wing.

While the British prime minister, American president and other international political heavyweights are squaring off about the issues at hand, the Duchess of Cambridge and the first lady are visiting with 30 four- and five-year-old students at what is known as a reception in the U.K., or kindergarten, stateside. They will also see up close how the children care for bunnies.

The post-tour discussion will also include authorities on education from the U.K. and Zoomed-in ones from the U.S., according to a White House pool report. The state-funded school deals with children who have experienced trauma. There are outdoor classrooms for the children to care for vegetables and flowers, as well as animals. Recently, they have been learning about the White House in advance of the first lady’s visit, according to the pool report.

Wearing a fuchsia-colored dress, the duchess was the first to arrive. After greeting Biden, who turned up in a bright pink dress and white blazer, the duchess chatted with her for five to 10 minutes before a classroom tour, according to a pool report. A staffer reminded the duo to put on face masks and the duchess thanked them for the reminder.

An indicator of just how much influential political spouses can help fuel sales by wearing a brand, after Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds wore a LK Bennett “Sina” dress for a meet-up with the Bidens Thursday, LK Bennett experienced a 333 percent jump in sales for the item, according to a company spokeswoman. The dress is retailing for $368, having been marked down from $460.