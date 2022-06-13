×
The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Catherine Walker to the 2022 Garter Day Celebrations, Sophie Wessex in Pink Valentino

The British royal family came together to celebrate Garter Day for the first time since 2019.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and the
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge at the 2022 Garter Day celebrations. AP

LONDON — It’s been a busy month for the British royal family — the Jubilee weekend earlier this month was a four-day celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s seven-decade reign where everyone came together, from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The family hasn’t stopped working, and is now making up for lost time after a major pause in their working schedules due to the pandemic. On Monday, they gathered together once again at Windsor Castle for the first Garter Day celebrations since 2019.

Garter Day is the oldest Order of Chivalry in the U.K. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Sir Tony Blair and Baroness Amos were installed as members of the Order of the Garter on Monday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress at the Garter Day celebrations at Windsor Castle
The Duchess of Cambridge wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress at the Garter Day celebrations at Windsor Castle AP

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a vivid ultramarine blue coat dress by Catherine Walker, a favorite designer of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who wore Walker’s designs from 1981 until her death in 1997.

The duchess paired the ensemble with a matching fascinator from the London-based milliner Juliette Botterill that retails for 560 pounds; a scalloped clutch bag, and Aquazzura slingback heels that complemented her deep blue sapphire engagement ring, which previously belonged to Diana.

In addition, Middleton was wearing her matching set of pear-shaped sapphires — earrings and necklace — that resemble the famous engagement ring.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex in a Valentino dress at the Garter Day celebrations at Windsor Castle
Sophie, Countess of Wessex in a Valentino dress at the Garter Day celebrations at Windsor Castle AP

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was also in attendance, wearing a bubblegum pink Valentino dress with long pink sleeves. She paired it with a cream fascinator and nude pumps. Her wardrobe choice might take many by surprise as the countess has long been a consistent champion of British designers.

During the Jubilee weekend, the countess wore labels including Suzannah and Me+Em. This marks her big designer breakout, and sees her joining the ranks of Markle, who regularly wears Dior, and Middleton, whose closet is filled with Alexander McQueen.

Camilla was accompanied by her husband Prince Charles during the parade at St George’s Chapel. She wore the traditional ceremonial attire that’s made up of a velvet robe with white bows at the shoulder, a rope tassel worn around the neck and a navy slouched hat with a flat brim with feathers attached.

Queen Elizabeth was not in attendance with the rest of the royal family, but she later joined them behind-the-scenes for lunch and the investiture ceremony.

