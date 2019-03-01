As the world impatiently waits for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to give birth this spring, another Duchess has flown a bit under the radar.

That all changed as Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, made news this week when she joined Prince William on a surprise trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where the two focused on the region’s youth by visiting outreach programs and charities.

While the trip consisted of a soccer game and kayaking, Middleton still showed off her signature, elegant style on the visit. Middleton started the two-day trip wearing a red Carolina Herrera coat with L.K. Bennett heels on her visit to the Irish Football Association in Belfast.

Later in the evening, she changed into a shimmery green Missoni dress for a party at Belfast’s Empire Music Hall, where she was seen pouring a beer alongside Prince William.

On the last day of the trip, the Duchess opted for a periwinkle Mulberry coat, which she wore over a darker blue Jenny Packham dress, to visit the charity, Cinemagic.

Click through the above gallery to see all of The Duchess of Cambridge’s looks from her trip to Northern Ireland.

