As the world impatiently waits for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to give birth this spring, another Duchess has flown a bit under the radar.

That all changed as Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, made news this week when she joined Prince William on a surprise trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where the two focused on the region’s youth by visiting outreach programs and charities.

While the trip consisted of a soccer game and kayaking, Middleton still showed off her signature, elegant style on the visit. Middleton started the two-day trip wearing a red Carolina Herrera coat with L.K. Bennett heels on her visit to the Irish Football Association in Belfast.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit the Irish Football Association, Windsor Park, BelfastPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Northern Ireland - 27 Feb 2019 This engagement will see Their Royal Highnesses learn more about the IFA’s community Football projects, and how sport can play a role in bringing communities together.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing a Carolina Herrera coat, with Prince William on Day One of their visit to Northern Ireland.  Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Later in the evening, she changed into a shimmery green Missoni dress for a party at Belfast’s Empire Music Hall, where she was seen pouring a beer alongside Prince William.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit The Empire Music Hall in Belfast.Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Northern Ireland - 27 Feb 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing a Missoni dress, with Prince William on their visit to Northern Ireland.  Press Eye Ltd/REX/Shutterstock

On the last day of the trip, the Duchess opted for a periwinkle Mulberry coat, which she wore over a darker blue Jenny Packham dress, to visit the charity, Cinemagic.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge receives daffodils during a visit to St Joseph's SureStart Facility in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Northern Ireland - 28 Feb 2019 Prince William last visited Belfast in October 2017 without his wife, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, who was then pregnant with the couple's third child. This time they concentrate on the young people of Northern Ireland. Their engagements include a visit to Windsor Park Stadium, home of the Irish Football Association, activities at the Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh, a party at the Belfast Empire Hall, Cinemagic -a charity that uses film, television and digital technologies to inspire young people and finally dropping in on a SureStart early years programme.

Kate Middleton at the St. Joseph SureStart Facility.  REX/Shutterstock

