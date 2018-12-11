LONDON — The Duchess of Sussex took Fashion Award-goers in London by surprise when she took to the Royal Albert Hall stage on Monday evening to present Givenchy’s Claire Waight Keller, the woman behind her wedding dress, with the British women’s wear designer of the year award.

“It’s such a pleasure to be here, celebrating British fashion and British designers in my new home of the U.K. I’m seeing many familiar faces, many of you I’ve known for quite a while,” said Markle, who wore an elegant one-shoulder Givenchy gown and clutched onto her baby bump throughout her speech.

She spoke about women empowering each other through the clothes they wear and fashion’s shifting culture: “It was cool to be cruel, now it’s cool to be kind,” she said.

“When you choose to wear a certain designer, we’re not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision but we’re also an extension of their values,” added the new royal, lauding Keller’s “creativity and incredible kindness.”

In turn, a very shocked Keller thanked Markle for trusting her in such an important moment in her life.

This is the second time a member of the Royal Family has attended an event organized by the British Fashion Council, which has been working toward getting a royal on board for years. Markle follows in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps, who last February attended Richard Quinn’s fashion show and honored his work with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.