Due Diligence Debuts Collection

The contemporary menswear label by founder Leon Anderson channels Mediterranean and Caribbean vacations.

Due Diligence SS22
Due Diligence dropped the second chapter of its spring 2022 collection. Courtesy Photo

Leon Anderson, a fixture in the U.K. entertainment scene, has relaunched his London-based label Due Diligence.

Founded in 2017 as a fast-fashion brand, Anderson switched gears to create a contemporary offering since he believed the initial strategy didn’t align with his persona. He revived the label in February 2022 under Raw Group, the co-owner of the label.

The second drop for spring 2022 hit the brand’s website at the end of June and is a vacation-ready selection of graphic T-shirts, denim jackets and jeans, Hawaiian shirts, printed trousers and shorts, leather track jackets and shorts and a bucket hat. Some pieces are produced in the U.K., while the denim is manufactured in Paraguay and knitwear in Japan. Prices range from $248 to $1,637.

“I wanted to start small,” Anderson said of the relaunch. “You never want to run before you can walk. Our brand strategy is to drop smaller collections throughout the year and not go down the conventional route.”

Anderson said he intends to drop new product every eight to 12 weeks. “The way fashion is scheduled doesn’t work for my lifestyle,” he added. “I thought it’d be easier for myself and my peers to have a brand that dropped whenever they need it.”

Due Diligence SS22 collection
Due Diligence spring 2022 collection Courtesy Photo

Anderson, a self-confessed antisocial socialite, boasts more than 220,000 followers on his Instagram, and is friends with many celebrities and influencers such as Dior artistic director of men’s Kim Jones, Jay-Z, Rihanna, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, Odell Beckham Jr., rappers A$AP Rocky and Gunna, and singer Rita Ora, to name a few. Some of their feedback from his initial fast-fashion strategy prompted him to make the switch to this current aesthetic.

“People said you wear luxury fashion so it’s hard to believe you’ll wear a 25 pound T-shirt regularly,” Anderson said. “COVID-19 put a halt [on our plans], but once we decided to relaunch I decided to take it to the high-end market, because I enjoy shopping, getting dressed and it made more sense to have a brand I can wear every day.”

Chapter 1 of the collection was comprised of a graphic T-shirt, oversize hoodie and reversible check shirt, a knit sweater and cardigan, leather shirt and trousers, mid-wash jeans and a varsity jacket all ranging in price from $254 to $1,712. Both drops are available on the brand’s website.

The second drop is heavily informed by Anderson and his friends’ lifestyles. He said pieces like perforated leather tops and shorts are for evenings in the Mediterranean when it gets windy at night after warm and vibrant days, the color schemes lend themselves to the Caribbean, and the craftsmanship is inherently English and Scottish.

