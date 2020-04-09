LONDON — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t letting the lockdown get in the way of their royal duties, with the pair making a video visit with teachers and students at Casterton Primary Academy.

The school is staying open to look after children of key workers — such as hospital staff — and vulnerable children, in partnership with mental health service, Place2Be and the Pendle Education Trust.

The royal pair dilled into the school late Wednesday via Zoom, and spoke with students and teachers who were sporting bunny ears in time for Easter celebrations this weekend. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who was wearing a yellow shirt, thanked the staff at the academy for their hard work.

The children were holding up drawings of their parents and one student drew a picture of a National Health Service worker to thank them for their hard work. Other students showed off their arts and crafts creations, such as paper flowers or Easter baskets.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done and please pass on many messages of support for the staff and volunteers,” said the prince in a video posted on the couple’s Instagram.

“Really well done to all of you. I know it’s not easy circumstances, but it’s fantastic,” the Duchess said, adding that it was crucial for parents who are working in these weeks to know that that their children “have normality, structure and a safe place to be.”