AROUND THE CLOCK: Hoodies from day to night. That is the focal point of the capsule collection developed by Peter Dundas’ Dundas luxury brand and Los Angeles-based fashion label RtA.

The capsule, which will be exclusively available for preorder on Sept. 30 at Elyse Walker’s Forward online store, will be celebrated on Thursday with an event at the Hôtel Bourbon in Paris.

The capsule includes nine hoodies, spanning from simpler versions in solid tones to tie-dye options and more precious styles featuring allover rhinestone décors. Each piece is peppered by the collection’s emblem, the “Dundas” writing mixed with the image of a panther.

“While working on the capsule, Peter mentioned something that Anna Dello Russo would say: ‘This is not a match but a smash!’ Truer words couldn’t be said about this collaboration — especially considering RtA’s past successful collaboration with the fashion legend that is Madame Dello Russo,” said RtA creative director Eli Azran, referring to the apparent distance from Dundas’ luxurious eveningwear and his brand’s cool streetwear look.

In September 2017, Dello Russo collaborated with RtA on a capsule of black vinyl pieces.

The RtA x Dundas collection will retail from $295 to $395.