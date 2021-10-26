APL Releases ‘Dune’ Sneaker Collection

“Dune” is getting the fashion treatment.
The new sci-fi film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya is teaming with fashion label APL on a capsule collection. The collection includes three sneaker styles inspired by the desert colors seen in the film.
The three-piece collection is made up of the APL TechLoom Bliss Arrakis, a sandy-hued lace-free sneaker; the TechLoom Defender Atreides, a deep green high-top waterproof sneaker, and the Superfuture Harkonnen, a deep red high-top sneaker. The sneakers take inspiration from the warrior-like apparel and earthy hues seen in the film. The styles come in women’s and men’s sizes and range in price from $220 to $300 on the APL website.
“Dune,” which hit theaters this past Friday, is one of the year’s most anticipated movies. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on the Frank Herbert novels, “Dune” follows a young man who travels to the most dangerous planet in the universe to protect his family. The film’s star-studded cast includes, Zendaya, Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and others.
During the film’s press tour, stars Chalamet and Zendaya made waves with their multiple high-fashion looks. Zendaya, for one, gave a nod to the film’s sci-fi theme and motifs with her outfits, wearing a custom Balmain formfitting dress inspired by sand dunes at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival and then wearing a warrior-inspired Rick Owens asymmetric dress at the film’s London premiere.
