APL Releases ‘Dune’ Sneaker Collection

The fashion label is teaming with the sci-fi movie on a three-piece collection.

APL x Dune Sneaker Collection: Prices,
A still from "Dune" Courtesy of HBO Max

“Dune” is getting the fashion treatment.

The new sci-fi film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya is teaming with fashion label APL on a capsule collection. The collection includes three sneaker styles inspired by the desert colors seen in the film.

The three-piece collection is made up of the APL TechLoom Bliss Arrakis, a sandy-hued lace-free sneaker; the TechLoom Defender Atreides, a deep green high-top waterproof sneaker, and the Superfuture Harkonnen, a deep red high-top sneaker. The sneakers take inspiration from the warrior-like apparel and earthy hues seen in the film. The styles come in women’s and men’s sizes and range in price from $220 to $300 on the APL website.

APL x Dune Sneaker Collection: Prices, Photos, Details
Styles from the APL x “Dune” collection. Courtesy

“Dune,” which hit theaters this past Friday, is one of the year’s most anticipated movies. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on the Frank Herbert novels, “Dune” follows a young man who travels to the most dangerous planet in the universe to protect his family. The film’s star-studded cast includes, Zendaya, Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and others.

During the film’s press tour, stars Chalamet and Zendaya made waves with their multiple high-fashion looks. Zendaya, for one, gave a nod to the film’s sci-fi theme and motifs with her outfits, wearing a custom Balmain formfitting dress inspired by sand dunes at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival and then wearing a warrior-inspired Rick Owens asymmetric dress at the film’s London premiere.

