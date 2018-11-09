METAL MANIA: Dunhill has tapped the artist Fredrikson Stallard to create unique works that will be shown in the brand’s flagships worldwide.

Named ‘Dunhill Crush,’ the sculptures are made from pieces of mirrored and polished aluminum that have a crushed and folded effect, much like opened wrapping paper.

“Metal and engineering are house codes that I have always been drawn to, and continue to develop as a means to expressing the design vocabulary of Dunhill,” said Mark Weston, Dunhill’s creative director.

The artwork will also be showcased in Dunhill’s seasonal campaign imagery, which has been photographed by Chris Rhodes. The campaign highlights the brand’s latest designs, such as the Duke flap briefcase, the Radial Spoiler sneakers and the Duke metallic card.