Dunning to Outfit the U.S. Team for the Solheim Cup

The deal to dress the women at the prestigious golf event is for 2023 and 2024.

Stacy Lewis in Dunning Golf
Solheim Cup U.S. team captain Stacy Lewis in Dunning Golf apparel. Courtesy of LPGA

Dunning Golf is getting serious about the women’s business.

The upscale performance-driven brand that expanded into womenswear earlier this year has been selected by the LPGA Tour as the official uniform supplier of the 2023 and 2024 U.S. Solheim Cup Teams. 

Under the terms of the deal, Dunning’s designers will work with 2023 U.S. team captain Stacy Lewis and assistant captains Morgan Pressel and Natalie Gulbis to customize and create the official uniforms worn by the U.S. team for the 18th event, which will be held at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain, Sept. 18 to 24, 2023. This marks the first time the tournament will be held in Spain, the LPGA said. In addition, Dunning will design the uniforms for the 19th Solheim Cup, to be held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, in 2024.

“I am really excited to work with the team at Dunning Golf to create the uniforms our teams will wear for the next two years,” Lewis said. “Uniforms are always a key element in making the Solheim Cup a fun and inspirational experience for the team. While you’re wearing the red, white and blue, you can’t help but feel a rush of adrenaline and patriotism. The Dunning Golf crew has been incredible to work with so far, and I can’t wait to see everything they pull together for our players.”

Dunning launched its women’s collection this spring and it features many of the same attributes as the men’s collection: clean lines, sophisticated colors and patterns and technical fabrics including Coolmax.

“As an authentic performance apparel brand, we are thrilled and honored to be chosen to design uniforms for the U.S. team for the next two Solheim Cups,” said S. Mike Elliott, president of Dunning Golf. “Watching Stacy, Morgan and Natalie get excited about the product itself is absolutely awesome.”

“When it came to creating our women’s collection, we did not veer from what makes our men’s collection so outstanding. Dunning is designed for players in the competitive spirit of golfers at the highest levels,” added Michael J. Setola, chief executive officer of Dunning Golf. “Our selection by the U.S. team validates our goals. We are honored to be associated with the team and the spirit of the Solheim Cup.”

Dunning Golf is sold at more than 1,500 better country club and resort shops across the country and online. It was founded by Ralph Dunning in 2001 and sold to Tharanco Lifestyle in 2011. Tharanco, a brand management and operating company, also owns the Greg Norman Collection label.

