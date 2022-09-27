Max & Co. Teams With Duro Olowu on New &Co.llaboration

COLORS GALORE: Max & Co. has teamed with designer and curator Duro Olowu for its latest &Co.llaboration — a joyful and fun collection called “People, Places, Color.”

“This is for self-assured women who love to travel with their imagination through their wardrobe,” said Olowu, who was inspired by Italian artist and photographer Luigi Ghirri. The designer referred to Ghirri’s “poetic and dreamy images, which reflected Italy in the ’70s and ’80s with such rich colors and his spirited style.” Olowu said he imagined Ghirri “traveling to explore locations such as Bamako in Mali or Saint-Louis in Senegal, to capture those warm and powerful colors that he lensed in Italy.”

This translated into a collection of tailored pieces, dresses and shirts featuring colorful floral, striped or graphic prints that could easily be mixed and matched — and sometimes beautifully clash, “encouraging individuality,” he said.

“Color is life, it’s important to express emotions through colors,” contended Olowu.

In February, Max & Co. paired with Efisio Rocco Marras, the creative director of I’m Isola Marras and son of designer Antonio Marras, on a &Co.llaboration.

Max & Co. is controlled by the Italian Max Mara Fashion Group, which kicked off the &Co.llaborations with a co-branded capsule for spring 2022 created with Margherita Maccapani Missoni. The capsules are aimed at linking with creative friends of the brand who are tasked with reinterpreting the house codes.