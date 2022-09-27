×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Max & Co. Teams With Duro Olowu on New &Co.llaboration

The joyful and colorful collection was inspired by artist and photographer Luigi Ghirri.

&Co.llaboration
A look by Duro Olowu for &Co.llaboration. courtesy of Max & Co.

COLORS GALORE: Max & Co. has teamed with designer and curator Duro Olowu for its latest &Co.llaboration — a joyful and fun collection called “People, Places, Color.”

“This is for self-assured women who love to travel with their imagination through their wardrobe,” said Olowu, who was inspired by Italian artist and photographer Luigi Ghirri. The designer referred to Ghirri’s “poetic and dreamy images, which reflected Italy in the ’70s and ’80s with such rich colors and his spirited style.” Olowu said he imagined Ghirri “traveling to explore locations such as Bamako in Mali or Saint-Louis in Senegal, to capture those warm and powerful colors that he lensed in Italy.”

Related Galleries

This translated into a collection of tailored pieces, dresses and shirts featuring colorful floral, striped or graphic prints that could easily be mixed and matched — and sometimes beautifully clash, “encouraging individuality,” he said.

“Color is life, it’s important to express emotions through colors,” contended Olowu.

In February, Max & Co. paired with Efisio Rocco Marras, the creative director of I’m Isola Marras and son of designer Antonio Marras, on a &Co.llaboration.

Max & Co. is controlled by the Italian Max Mara Fashion Group, which kicked off the &Co.llaborations with a co-branded capsule for spring 2022 created with Margherita Maccapani Missoni. The capsules are aimed at linking with creative friends of the brand who are tasked with reinterpreting the house codes.

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Hot Summer Bags

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Max & Co. Partners With Duro

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad