Diane von Furstenberg, who is dedicated to championing and motivating girls and women to be #InCharge, is aligning with the Girl Scouts.

Together they are offering a limited-edition assortment that consists of a silk scarf ($150) and a wristlet ($45), both in “Girl Scouts Green,” and emblazoned with von Furstenberg’s take on the Girl Scouts’ iconic trefoil.

The collection will launch today, just ahead of Women’s International Day and Girl Scout Week. The assortment will be sold exclusively on girlscoutshop.com and will help fund programs that support girls as leaders.

Von Furstenberg said, “Prints are what I’m most passionate about. My first job was in the print factory, so I learned everything from creating illustrations, experimenting with color combinations, and then turned my visions into fabrics. So when I was presented an opportunity to collaborate with Girl Scouts, I knew the design had to include the trefoil — a symbol that holds such rich value to GSUSA.” She said she was pleased to “partner with the premiere leadership organization for girls and further support girls to become the women they want to be.”

Sylvia Acevedo, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts, said, “Girl Scouts has a true partner in Diane because we’re united in preparing and inspiring girls to become the women they want to be. Her trailblazing work and her commitment to female ambition reflect the same values we’ve instilled in our girls for over 100 years. We’re so excited that, through this collaboration, Girl Scout alums and women of all ages can support Girl Scouts and the next generation of female leaders by proudly wearing these pieces.”

In the past, the Girl Scouts have collaborated with such designers as Bill Blass and Halston, among others. Blass, in fact, invented a new shade of green for Girl Scout leaders in 1984 when he designed a new line of uniforms.

In news at DVF’s company, the designer is hosting the third annual InCharge Conversations, sponsored by MasterCard, on Friday. The daylong series of discussions will feature von Furstenberg, along with Gloria Steinem, Jameela Jamil, Naomi Klein, Judy Smith, Jennifer Nettles, Fidji Simo, Lauren Bush Lauren and Acevedo, among others. The event takes place at von Furstenberg’s headquarters at 440 West 14th Street in Manhattan.