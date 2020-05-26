While it was reported over the weekend that Diane von Furstenberg has permanently shuttered its Bruton Street flagship in London and the DVF Studio U.K. has gone into administration, it appears DVF globally looks to reset its business model. The company’s chief financial officer told WWD over the weekend, “We are continuing to invest in e-commerce and the DVF.com platform and remain committed to support our loyal customers in addition to our global network of franchise partners and wholesale accounts.”

Reached for comment Tuesday, Diane von Furstenberg said she’s not ready to discuss changes she’s planning in the U.S. business.

But there’s no question that, like all of her competitors, she’s taking a hard look at her entire retail and wholesale organization to modernize the brand for today’s rapidly changing environment.

In a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice, it was learned that DVF laid off 28 employees on April 24 due to a plant layoff.

