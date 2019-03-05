Diane von Furstenberg has revealed the 2019 People’s Voice Award nominees, one of five honors that will be recognized at the 10th annual DVF Awards on April 11 at the Brooklyn Museum.

Each year, von Furstenberg nominates four women who are dedicated to transforming the lives of others and enlists the public to help vote for a winner. Voting is now live at DVFAwards.com and will remain open until March 24 when the winner will be selected.

The DVF Awards were created in 2010 and are dedicated to honoring five women who have demonstrated leadership, strength and courage in their commitment to women’s causes. Each honoree receives $50,000. In addition to the People’s Voice Award, the honors are the Lifetime Leadership DVF Award; The Inspiration DVF Award, and two International DVF Awards.

The four nominees for the People’s Voice Award are Amanda Nguyen, founder and chief executive officer of Rise, a national civil rights nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of sexual violence; Yvette Alberdingk Thijm, media activist and executive director of Witness, a global team of human rights activities to help people use storytelling and technology to ensure the most marginalized and vulnerable people are heard; Susan Burton, founder, A New Way of Life, which helps people break the cycle of incarceration, and Maria Vertkin, founder and executive director of Found in Translation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless and low-income multilingual women achieve economic security through the use of their language skills.