Diane von Furstenberg has decided to cease production and use of fur in all upcoming collections.

Concerned about the ethical and environmental impact of using farmed fur in fashion collections, and responding to the consumer’s desire for ethical fashion, DVF has partnered with the Humane Society of the United States and PETA to end the exploitation of animal fur in fashion

“It’s time for us to make this change and accept responsibility to ensure that we don’t promote killing animals for the sake of fashion,” said Sandra Campos, chief executive officer of DVF. “We are committed to supporting the shift to a more ethical and sustainable fashion industry by providing the consumer with innovative and sophisticated alternatives. Beginning with 2019, DVF will not incorporate the use of exotic skins, mohair, angora or fur.”

Von Furstenberg added, “I am so excited that technology has provided us a way to feel as glamorous with faux fur.”

Less than 15 percent of DVF’s fall collections since fall 2015 have included fur, angora and skin. DVF will continue to use ethically sourced shearling given the byproduct nature of this material.

DVF is working with the Council of Fashion Designers of America on a sustainability roadmap, and also focusing on innovative textiles as fur substitutes.

“We support our chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg and her decision to go fur-free,” said Steven Kolb, president and ceo of the CFDA. “The CFDA will work with the brand to establish a roadmap that allows DVF to maximize ethical and sustainable practices.”

Last month, London designers said none of the companies would be using fur on the London Fashion Week catwalks for the spring 2019 season. The news came on the heels of Burberry’s decision to eliminate fur from its collection with the exception of shearling, and follows similar policies by brands such as Gucci, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Gucci, for example, stopped using fur last year, and said in June it would no longer use angora. Companies such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Anthopologie, Asos, BCBG Max Azria and Gap have also banned fur and angora from their respective collections, although many still use shearling, and Gucci’s stablemate at Kering, Stella McCartney, has long eschewed the use of fur and leather.

Many of these designers did not use a significant amount of real fur in their collections, mainly as trims on coats, bags or footwear.