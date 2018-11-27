MATCH POINT: EA7 Emporio Armani will be the official supplier of Italian tennis player Federico Fognini’s technical garments during international tournaments next year.

Fognini, one of the most successful Italian tennis players in the Open era, will wear a range of EA7 Emporio Armani outfits, including T-shirts and shorts worked in a color palette of gray, green and blue and crafted with the exclusive Ventus7 technology, guaranteeing efficient body temperature regulation and comfort. Fognini’s outfits will be completed with French terry cloth wristbands, headbands, caps, socks and sweaters.

The collaboration between Fognini and EA7 Emporio Armani will kick off on Jan. 7 with the Auckland Open tournament in New Zeeland, which will be followed by the Australian Open, the Davis Cup, the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Fognini is also the protagonist of the new EA/Emporio Armani and Emporio Armani Underwear advertising campaigns, where he also appears with his wife, former tennis player Flavia Pennetta, who won the U.S. Open in September 2015. The advertising campaign was shot by photographer Serge Guerand.