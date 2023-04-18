Each x Other Taps Elizabeth Sulcer for Curated Capsule and Ad Campaign

Each x Other, the Parisian contemporary luxury brand, has enlisted fashion stylist Elizabeth Sulcer to front the spring ad campaign and curate a capsule collection, Elizabeth Sulcer x Each Other.

Photographed by Alex Artidiello at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Sulcer is seen in motion portraying how the capsule fits the modern woman’s everyday life. The images, which were styled by Sulcer, feature such looks as an oversized and belted vegan leather trench and a multipocketed jean jacket paired with a long denim skirt. The campaign, which breaks Tuesday, appears on Instagram.

The capsule dropped Monday and includes four pieces that were curated from the main collection by Sulcer: A logoed T-shirt, an oversized embroidered signature hoodie, a minimal leather shoulder tote and a vegan leather trench. It is available on the brand’s website and retails from $75 to $690. It will also be available starting April 26 on Farfetch.

A similar collaboration is planned for the winter.

Sulcer, who studied design at Rhode Island School of Design, is known for her ultra-feminine and creative high fashion stylings.

“What really attracted me to Each x Other is their ability to merge the conversation between lifestyle and fashion,” said Sulcer. “They are such a creative brand and are constantly evolving, working on new challenging projects. We are both really interested in merging experimental innovation and timeless luxury; working in this way allows us to reach a broader audience and spark dialogue. Working with the team was so inspiring and collaborative. They have such a positive and creative energy,” she said.

Ilan Delouis, creative director of Each x Other, added, “Elizabeth has a great eye for putting the best looks together. The spring/summer 2023 collection is about further building the timeless wardrobe and cementing Each x Other’s place in the modern woman’s everyday necessities. As the brand honors the foundations it was established upon, it’s great to have longtime friends share their perspective and make Each x Other a part of their daily conversation.”