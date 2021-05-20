Diversity, representation and accountability have been increasingly prevalent issues in the beauty industry over the last year, and new beauty brand Eadem aims to continue this conversation with its focus on effective products for people of color.

Founders Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover came together with their shared mission of tackling tokenism in the beauty industry and creating safe and effective products that addressed skin care concerns experienced by people of color, namely hyperpigmentation.

“When you have more melanin produced in your skin, your skin reacts differently to actives and ingredients,” Kouadio Amouzame said. “That’s not something being taken into account in the beauty industry right now.”

The brand is launching on Thursday with its Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum, a three-in-one gel serum that’s blended with amber algae, niacinamide and vitamin C that’s said to target excess pigmentation in the skin while creating a glowing complexion. The product is available on the brand’s web site for $68.

The founders stated that their serum targets dark spots and hyperpigmentation when applied, instead of lightening the entire skin. The product is non-bleaching and is infused with a smart melanin complex that works to fade dark spots naturally.

“There are studies that have shown that compared to Caucasian women — regardless of socioeconomic status — women of color have higher levels of beauty product-related environmental chemicals in their bodies,” Lin Glover said. “I think that’s a result of an industry that emphasizes the European standard of beauty, so lighter skin and straight hair being ideal.”

Eadem has already garnered interest within the beauty industry. The brand is part of Sephora’s 2021 Accelerate Program and was a recipient of Glossier’s first grant program for Black-owned businesses. Through both programs, the founders received guidance from industry executives, access to manufacturers and other resources to build the brand.

“What the strength is at Sephora is they build brands,” Kouadio Amouzame said about the accelerate program. “They go further than just being a retailer. They will get financing and help with your supply chain and really help you at every step of the way.”

In addition to the serum, Eadem offers a digital platform where it shares beauty-related stories from women of color, such as a Bengali woman who wrote about what turmeric means to her culture and a Chinese woman talking about her experience consuming collagen the “old school Chinese way.”

The founders believe it’s important to offer this digital platform and spotlight these stories to continue moving the conversation around beauty in a progressive and inclusive direction.

“Because of who we’re talking to — all these different women of color — we cover a lot of diverse cultures, backgrounds and ethnicities,” Lin Glover said. “Given the historical context of straddling two cultures and what beauty means to us, it’s kind of hard to just sell a product. You definitely have to have a conversation around beauty and what that means to us.”

Eadem has plans to slowly roll out its product assortment, with two new products slated to release throughout 2021. While the founders look forward to growing out their brand, their main goal is to continue driving the conversation about tokenism in the beauty industry.

“Some people start a brand and their only hope is to sell it as fast as they can,” Kouadio Amouzame said. “This is not our case because we think there’s a larger conversation that the industry needs to have. We are really about pushing beyond tokenism. If others can take our example to make better products across the board, that’s great.”

