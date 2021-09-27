Eastbay and Champs Debut Eastbay Performance Line

Eastbay and Champs Sports have teamed to launch a new apparel line on Oct. 4, Eastbay Performance, to be available exclusively on eastbay.com, champs.com, select Champs stores and Foot Locker.

The new collection rolling out through 2022 taps into the athlete lifestyle, including training, on-field performance and day-to-day lifestyle, with products including compression tops and tights, Gymtech T-shirts, jackets and shorts for training and fleece apparel for moments on the go.

“Because Eastbay and Champs Sports serve both the performance and sport culture needs of the high school athlete, we’re in a unique position within the industry to cater dynamically to the customer,” said Guy Harkless, senior vice president and general manager of Champs Sports & Eastbay to WWD. “With Eastbay Performance, we’ve combined our many years of learning about what an athlete needs to perform at their best to create our first collection to deliver to that, whether it’s game time or not. This announcement is yet another key moment in our evolution, as Eastbay and Champs work together to jointly excite, empower and serve all athletes.”

The companies tapped Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts, Eastbay’s new and first brand ambassador, to front the digital and social promotions of the new Performance line. He was featured in the collection in the Eastbay August catalog and for the next two years will be the face of Eastbay campaigns, events, community activations and social content.

“As an athlete growing up, Eastbay was always a big destination for me,” said Hurts in a statement. “I was so excited when I was presented with this opportunity. Eastbay Performance is really taking the industry to the next level because it considers every facet of an athlete’s life. I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this and incorporate the line into their game.”