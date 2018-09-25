“We now have three generations of family members working side by side every day from 29 years old to almost 90,” said Steven Roberts, chief executive officer and chief innovation officer of Echo Design Group. “I think we have as much passion for the business today as we have ever had.”

This year, the family-owned accessories and home design company celebrates 95 years of business, and to commemorate the milestone on Thursday, the brand is hosting a “National Scarf Day” event with Bloomingdale’s and style influencer Natalie Lim Suarez of @NatalieOffDuty.

“Echo’s headquarters have been in Midtown [New York] for our entire 95 years. How fitting to be able to celebrate our 95th with our friends and partners of so many years at Bloomingdale’s. Their customers have been supporting and appreciating Echo products for many years,” Roberts said.

Known for scarves, which continue to be a staple, Echo also makes puffy nylon jackets, rainwear, hats, wraps and leather gloves. There is a comprehensive home line that extends to duvets and pillow shams, table linens, paper napkins, ceramic soap dispensers and shower curtains. The one unifying element among all these seemingly disparate categories: the vibrant and eclectic prints that have always been at the heart of Echo.

“We are working very hard at Echo to understand what the consumer wants today and predict what they may want tomorrow. And on the product side we are upgrading fabrics, performance features, the quality of design and finishing,” Roberts said. “Add to this, we are competing globally and locally. There is not much in between.”

To celebrate the anniversary, the design team produced a limited-edition scarf, called the “Fall Patchwork Silk Scarf.” The scarf retails for $139 and a percentage of sale proceeds will go to the CaringKind initiative, which helps people with Alzheimer’s disease.

The scarf will be available at Thursday’s in-store event at Bloomingdale’s as well as on echodesign.com.