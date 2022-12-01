×
Eckhaus Latta Hosting L.A. Holiday Market in Chinatown

"It's been very fun to collaborate on this market with our neighbors," said designer Zoe Latta.

L.A.'s Chinatown
L.A.'s Chinatown PixilRay - stock.adobe.com

Eckhaus Latta and its neighbors at Chinatown’s Mandarin Plaza in downtown Los Angeles are hosting a holiday market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 30 vendors.

The fashion label is hosting the event with Steep L.A., the popular tea house from Samuel Wang and Lydia Lin, which has garnered critical acclaim for its bar bites and tea-based cocktails in a neighborhood that’s one of the city’s hottest dining destinations.

“Their community in the food and beverage scene is such an exciting part of L.A. and it’s been great to join forces and mix together our friends and neighbors in this shared event,” said Zoe Latta, cofounder and designer of Eckhaus Latta.

The open air market at 970 North Broadway will capture the indie, arty spirit of the retail scene in L.A.’s Chinatown.

Vendors will include artist Nancy and Kimberly Wu’s Building Block accessories, Sonya Sombreuil’s Come Tees T-shirts, Kara Jubin’s Kkco workwear pieces, Giu Giu knitwear, House of paa clothing, Paper Plant stationery and houseplants and more.

Steep will be selling food and drinks alongside Ganchic, Bu patisserie and others.

A percentage of profits from the market will be donated to Chinatown Service Center, an organization that works to bring health care and other resources to underserved communities which have been struggling amidst the rapid gentrification of the area.

“Chinatown has been changing a lot for better, or at times, for worse, so it feels really nice to come together with neighboring businesses and celebrate the work that we all do,” Latta said.

The designer and her cofounder Mike Eckhaus launched their brand in 2012, and run it with Eckhaus based in New York and Latta in L.A.

The brand sells men’s, women’s, denim and footwear through its own stores in New York and L.A., and a mix of wholesale accounts, and count Hari Nef, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Susan Ciancolo and others among its close community.

Over the years, and through collaborations with big brands like Ugg and most recently Moose Knuckles, the designers have maintained their independent spirit. “We want to make the things we want, not the things we think we are supposed to make,” Latta told WWD.

