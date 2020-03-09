A memorial service for Ed Filipowski, co-chairman and chief strategist at KCD, will be held May 1 at 11 a.m. at the Walter Kerr Theatre at 219 West 48th Street in New York. It is by invitation only.

Filipowski, 58, died Jan. 10 from complications stemming from a surgery.

The service will be held three days before the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute gala slated for May 4, which will ensure that the international fashion crowd will be in town — although with fewer people traveling because of the coronavirus, that could pose an issue. The Costume Institute’s theme is “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

A close friend and adviser to many in the industry, Filipowski had a client list at KCD over the years that read like a “Who’s Who” in the fashion industry. Clients included Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano at Maison Margiela, Versace, Givenchy, Tory Burch, Helmut Lang, Anna Sui, Victoria Beckham, Balmain, Tommy Hilfiger, Brandon Maxwell and Prabal Gurung.