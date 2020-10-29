A memorial service for Ed Filipowski, former co-chairman and chief strategist at KCD, will be held virtually on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.

Filipowski, one of the fashion industry’s most important media relations personalities of the last 30 years, died Jan. 10 from complications stemming from a surgery.

The service, which is by invitation only, was originally scheduled for May 1 at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York.

A close friend and adviser to many in the industry, Filipowski represented such clients as Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano at Maison Margiela, Versace, Givenchy, Tory Burch, Helmut Lang, Anna Sui, Victoria Beckham, Balmain, Tommy Hilfiger, Brandon Maxwell, and Prabal Gurung.

The speakers at the service have not yet been revealed.