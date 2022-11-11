×
Eddie Redmayne Enters the ‘Fabulous World of Dior’ in Shirt-free Oblique Suit for Harrods’ Holiday Takeover

"The Fabulous World of Dior" marks the brand's latest department store collaboration.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Eddie Redmayne attends a dinner at Kensington Palace to celebrate 'The Fabulous World of Dior at Harrods' on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dior)
Eddie Redmayne attends a dinner at Kensington Palace to celebrate 'The Fabulous World of Dior at Harrods' on Nov. 10 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dior

Eddie Redmayne attended Dior’s dinner at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London to celebrate the opening of “The Fabulous World of Dior” at Harrods.

To help Dior ring in their new department store collaboration, Redmayne wore a black wool notch lapel oblique suit, black leather loafers and a leaf brooch all from Dior. The actor wore no shirt underneath, leaving the focus on the suit.

Eddie Redmayne attends a dinner at Kensington Palace to celebrate ‘The Fabulous World of Dior at Harrods’ on Nov. 10 in London.

Redmayne has been a longtime fan of Dior. In 2013, he wore a blue tuxedo by the brand to attend the annual Met Gala.

Redmayne’s latest look is courtesy of Dior Homme’s current creative director, Kim Jones.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Eddie Redmayne attends a dinner at Kensington Palace to celebrate 'The Fabulous World of Dior at Harrods' on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dior)
Eddie Redmayne attends a dinner at Kensington Palace to celebrate ‘The Fabulous World of Dior at Harrods’ on Nov. 10 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dio

Outside of his dinner appearance to support Harrods and Dior, Redmayne has also been busy promoting his Netflix movie “The Good Nurse,” where he stars opposite Jessica Chastain. The film tells the real-life story of an infamous doctor who is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients. Earlier this year Redmayne reprised his role as Newt Scamander in the third installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

“The Fabulous World of Dior” at Harrods marks the largest department store collaboration to date for the brand. This also mark’s Harrods’ largest brand takeover to date. The holiday takeover sees the designated Dior retail space tell the story of its namesake founder Christian Dior and the origins of the brand using gingerbread, white icing and clouds of sugar. “The Wonderful World of Dior” opened on Thursday and runs at Harrods until Jan. 3. The takeover includes 44 windows, the face of the Knightsbridge store, a café and two pop-up shops.

