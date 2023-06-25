Édgar Ramirez, Sebastian Stan and the Great Tank Debate at Loewe

To tank or not to tank? That was the question at Loewe’s sun-soaked show Saturday.

“We’re in Paris, the most beautiful city in the world, so I’m feeling very inspired. It’s hot, and I’ve got a little tank top on and I’m feeling good,” said “Dr. Who” star Ncuti Gatwa of hitting up Jonathan Anderson’s latest collection.

Édgar Ramirez was in the pro-tank top category, sporting a fitted black Loewe-logoed version while chatting with Sebastien Stan. The latter was firmly in the “no tank” category, shrugging at the lightweight overshirt that kept his arms demurely covered. “No tank tops for me,” he exclaimed, shooting off finger guns to emphasize his point.

Brian Cox answered in his own, understated way. “I’m wearing something blue,” he joked of categorizing his bright poplin button-down shirt.

The “Succession” star seemed nonchalant about the beloved series being over. “It had to end and I think that was as good an ending as one could have hoped for,” he said. “[Creator] Jesse [Armstrong] wouldn’t let it go past its sell-by date. That’s the British way to do it. The Americans tend to go, ‘Let’s just do one more’ because it’s money.”

The veteran thespian is taking the summer off before returning to the stage in the U.K, in the fall, in part due to the writers’ strike in the U.S., which has put his film projects on hold. He will be starring in “The Score” as Johann Sebastian Bach for a monthlong run in Bath, then will take on “A Long Day’s Journey Into Night” in London’s West End.

The writers strike has also held up “White Lotus” star Theo James’ next project, which was set to be “The Monkey,” based on a short by Steven King. The supernatural story will be directed by Osgood Perkins when it gets off the ground.

“I’ve always wanted to do elevated horror. I’ve been looking for years actually, then this kind of popped up and it was all the right pieces,” he said. Perkins’ “really great horror pedigree” is what sold him on the project.

“It’s really kind of bloody, but it’s also quite humorous and intelligent,” he added. That film remains hanging in the balance until the end of the strike in the U.S., but he just wrapped the Netflix show “The Gentlemen” in the U.K. The series is directed by Guy Ritchie.

“You know, ‘You’ve been Ritchied’ is the phrase,” he joked. “And I’ve been Ritchied. He’s intense. But it’s good and really funny material.”

Ramirez, who has about eight projects in the works, is taking some time off to enjoy life in Paris after filming a new musical comedy helmed by “Sisters Brothers” director Jacques Audiard. The film costars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana.

“It’s a musical comedy, so it’s a very interesting and crazy movie,” he said. “I’m the one that sings the least and dances the least because I’m not a singer and I’m not a dancer but there I take risks.”

He’s more apt to take risks on-screen, rather than sartorial, despite the tank top. “I just try to find myself in fashion,” he said. “The reason I like fashion is because I like design, because I like history, in the same way that like I architecture, theater, cinema.”

The longtime Jonathan Anderson fan teased that the day’s gun show was just for the front row. “I couldn’t wear this in my life, so that’s why I chose it. For me, comfort is everything,” he said of is IRL style.