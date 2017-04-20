1stdibs is partnering with Edie Parker for a selection of exclusive pieces that the vintage and fine arts dealers’ site will begin selling on April 20.

Edie Parker is a brand of vintage-inspired clutches and handbags and was founded in 2010 by designer Brett Heyman, a former public relations executive at Gucci and, in 2014, was a finalist for the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund award. The clutches are inspired by the acrylic bags made in America during the Fifties and Sixties. Her bespoke collection, which first became available in May 2012, is handcrafted in America. In addition to acrylic, fabrications now include 18-karat gold-plated metal, exotic skins, embroidery, leather and velvet.

Pieces made available on the 1stdibs site range from $1,095 to $1,695 for the clutches. Also included are acrylic trays, boxes, placemats and coasters.

The site also sells other items in the fashion and accessories categories, areas that founder and chief executive officer David Rosenblatt is building up, although most items are antiques for the home. Present offerings include a rare Art Deco oval cut 9.83 carat diamond engagement ring for $650,000; a rare matte Porosus crocodile Hermès Birkin 40 bag with gold hardware, $145,500, and a Chanel Taupe python jumbo classic flap bag with silver hardware, $9,800.

According to Rosenblatt, “More than 100,000 items in luxury fashion and jewelry have been made available for sale. We have two different buyers. One is the professional who is an interior designer or architect, and the other is the high-net-worth consumer who has a taste for high-end design, jewelry and fashion.” He said museums often frequent the site to buy an item to fill out a collection or display. Jewelry offerings are the bigger component of what 1stdibs offers in the fashion space, with vintage apparel more the target of museums’ curators.

“The average order value for jewelry is very high, more than $4,200 as the average sell price on our site. What that significance means is that consumers are clearly gaining comfort with making extensive investments online. Many regard their purchases as investments, and the pieces will hold their value,” Rosenblatt said.

The site has repeat customers, as well as repeat sellers since all are dealers. The company began its online business in 2013 and, more recently, has started seeing growth in purchases from consumers in the emerging markets. And while many other luxury retailers seem to be struggling with a slowing marketplace due to the shifts in consumer consumption and shopping behavior, Rosenblatt said, “I haven’t seen it.”

Among some key stats at 1stdibs: 60,000 pieces of jewelry on the site and 50,000 pieces of fashion items for sale; almost 40 percent of the fashion inventory is designer resale from the 21st century; jewelry items are a mix of “pre-worn” 21st century and new; most expensive piece of jewelry sold is a $215,000 diamond bracelet, and the average order value is $4,238 for jewelry and $1,241 for fashion. The fashion and jewelry categories attract domestic and international buyers, many from Latvia, Bulgaria, Japan, Hong Kong and the Middle East.

According to Cristina Miller, senior vice president of dealer relations, a trend in jewelry is a return to “yellow gold in every form.” She noted that pink and rose gold are more contemporary in style, which has seen less demand when compared with yellow gold. On the fashion side, the interest now is on Eighties and Nineties classic pieces from designers who are no longer living. For watches, women’s diamond encrusted Cartier timepieces are popular, and in handbags, a Birkin and Kelly from Hermès is always in demand.