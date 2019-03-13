Data analytics firm Edited combed the fall 2019 runways to identify the most prominent trends. And “poised to be the power color of the year” is overwhelmingly subdued: beige.

The subtle shade saw increases across product verticals, but overall showed a 27 percent increase in new styles by mass retailers in the U.S., as well as an 11 percent increase in the U.K. Other “key colors” include a fiery red titled “flame scarlet,” as well as earth tones such as burgundy and dill.

The noise was exotic. Animal print is stampeding ahead — as zebra, tiger and cow prints continue to gain traction on the runways, with Etro, Annakiki and Jonathan Cohen showing representation, among others.

There’s a renewed focus on zebra print, according to the report. Animal print has grown year-over-year in each category, and from December 2018 to February, zebra print revealed a 15 percent increase in the U.K. and an 11 percent increase in the U.S.

On the heels (and hems) of the animal print trend is crocodile texture, seen in both Versace and Tod’s runways. Particularly, the texture is favored across skirts and outerwear, as data suggests.

Compared to fall 2017, Edited reports a “200 percent increase in sellouts of croc-embossed textures driven by footwear and accessories in the mass market.” Other notable fabrication trends include “teddy fabric,” which saw a 42 percent sellout increase from fall 2017 and puffer material (newly adopted in scarves).

Plugged as the “industry standard for retail analytics,” Edited services clients across price points — with retailers such as Madewell or Boohoo, amid luxury names such as Maison Margiela. And through its services, brands and retailers use Edited’s data points to inform product decisions, of which over 80 billion are cataloged to date.

The platform is powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and image-recognition technology and has analyzed over 1 billion product stockkeeping units to date to help retailers and brands identify the “right products.”