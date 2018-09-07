ENNINFUL AWARDED: The amfAR Gala is returning to Milan during fashion week, with its 10th annual event to be held on Sept. 22 — and once again sure to prove as one of the city’s glitziest happenings.

At the occasion, British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful will be presented with amfAR’s Award of Courage in recognition of his outstanding personal commitment to the fight against AIDS.

Enninful took the reins at British Vogue in August last year — he first man to do so — succeeding longtime editor in chief Alexandra Shulman.

Previously, he had been creative and fashion director of W Magazine since 2011. Enninful began in the industry as a model before taking up a fashion director role at i-D magazine and has contributed to American Vogue and Italian Vogue. In 2016, he was bestowed an OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to diversify the fashion industry. In 2014, he was awarded fashion creator of the year by the British Fashion Council.

Chairs of the amfAR Gala in Milan will include the likes of Dean and Dan Caten; Luxottica’s Leonardo Del Vecchio; Heidi Klum; Angela Missoni and her daughter Margherita; Lottie Moss, Ellen Von Unwerth and amfAR global fund-raising chairman Milutin Gatsby, to name a few.

The black-tie gala and live auction will return to the storied La Permanente location and include a cocktail reception and dinner as well as special performances by Swedish pop star Zara Larsson and English musician Julian Perretta.

To date, the amfAR Gala Milano has raised more than $13 million for its life-saving research.

Last year’s honoree was Angela Missoni, who followed entrepreneur Lapo Elkann in 2016. Other honorees include the late Vogue Italia editor in chief Italia Franca Sozzani; OTB’s Renzo Rosso, and Moncler’s Remo Ruffini.