The third annual Elaine Gold Launch Pad, a program jointly run by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and the Accessories Council, is now accepting entry applications.
The program is geared toward designers in business from zero to three years and provides mentorship, business development and prize money. Applications will be accepted until June 24 through the CFDA’s web site.
“EGLP helped us challenge our business and design strategy, and innovate toward business solutions tailored to Occhii’s needs and unique product,” said the brand’s founder Leonid Batekhin, an Elaine Gold Launch Pad winner. “We appreciated the diversity of the workshops organized by the CFDA through which we were able to look beyond the fashion industry for creative idea development, and strategizing our brand’s journey moving forward.”